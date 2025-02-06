Mahama’s Anti-Corruption Stance Faces Test with Asiama’s BoG Role – Annoh Dompreh

Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh Dompreh has called on President John Dramani Mahama to demonstrate his commitment to fighting corruption by revoking the appointment of Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama as Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

Dompreh argues that despite the government dropping corruption charges against Asiama, his alleged involvement in corrupt practices remains a stain on his credibility, making him unfit to lead the country’s central bank.

In an interview with Accra-based Asempa FM, Dompreh emphasized that Asiama’s tainted reputation could undermine Ghana’s standing on the international stage. “Mahama has assured the people of Ghana that he is committed to fighting corruption. I believe that this is a test case for him. He should relieve Asiama of the position and allow him to face the laws of this country rather than drop the charges,” Dompreh stated.

He further expressed concerns about Asiama’s ability to represent Ghana effectively in global financial circles. “Dr. Asiama will represent Ghana internationally, so it is imperative that someone who is not tainted is appointed to lead the Central Bank. It may get to a point where international bodies will not want to engage with him because of his alleged involvement in corruption,” Dompreh warned.

Dompreh also questioned the circumstances surrounding the dismissal of charges against Asiama, noting that the former Deputy Governor of the BoG was the only one among seven individuals to have his case dropped through a nolle prosequi (a formal notice of abandonment by a prosecutor). “How come seven people were involved, and he was the only one whose charges were dropped? It means there are questions to answer, but they are trying to shield this man,” Dompreh asserted.

He acknowledged Asiama’s competence but stressed that his alleged corruption scandals overshadow his qualifications. “A man who will be in charge of the country’s money should have some credibility, and that cannot be said about Dr. Asiama. We know his competence, but he has been smeared, and that is very worrying,” Dompreh added.

The Minority Chief Whip’s remarks have reignited debates about accountability and transparency in government appointments, particularly in key institutions like the Bank of Ghana. As pressure mounts on President Mahama to address these concerns, the handling of Asiama’s appointment is being viewed as a litmus test for the administration’s anti-corruption agenda.

For now, all eyes are on the presidency to see whether it will take decisive action to uphold the integrity of Ghana’s financial institutions or risk further scrutiny over its commitment to combating corruption.