Mahama’s Appointments Draw Defense from NDC General Secretary

Speaking on TV3’s New Day, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, dismissed allegations that President John Dramani Mahama’s appointment choices are sidelining loyal party members.

Kwetey was unequivocal in asserting that Mahama’s decisions are not made on a whim or as an act of political appeasement but are instead the result of careful deliberation and access to extensive, often confidential, information.

According to Kwetey, those who criticize the appointments simply do not understand the inner workings of the party. He noted that the president’s choices are made after considering a wide range of factors that are not immediately visible to the public. “President Mahama is not making appointments lightly,” he said, emphasizing that the process involves much more than just public appearances or campaign activities. He suggested that some dissenting voices, frustrated by not securing positions themselves, resort to claiming that the appointed individuals are not genuine party loyalists, insinuating a bias in favor of political opponents.

Kwetey went on to explain that hard work and dedication to the party are not always measured by how visible one is on the campaign trail. Many contributors operate behind the scenes, their efforts unnoticed by the broader public, yet they play a critical role in the party’s success. “Just because you do not see someone constantly in the public eye does not mean they are not a loyal member,” he asserted. This perspective challenges the simplistic view that loyalty can be gauged solely by outward displays.

While the debate over these appointments has stirred considerable controversy, Kwetey’s defense suggests that there is a deeper understanding among those well-versed in political strategy. His comments remind us that leadership often involves complex decisions that might not be immediately appreciated by all. In a political landscape as intricate as Ghana’s, the president’s informed and deliberate approach, as explained by Kwetey, is presented as essential to maintaining the integrity and effectiveness of the party’s governance.