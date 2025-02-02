Mahama’s Approval Soars to 84% Amid Economic Challenges: A Nation’s Leap of Faith

One month into his historic second term, President John Dramani Mahama has secured a staggering 84% approval rating, according to a national poll by Global InfoAnalytics.

The survey, conducted between January 30 and February 1, 2025, reveals a wave of optimism sweeping across Ghana, with 70% of citizens now believing the country is on the right trajectory—a dramatic surge from a mere 22% a year ago.

The poll, led by Mussa K. Dankwah, Head of Global Research at the Accra-based firm, underscores a remarkable shift in public sentiment following Mahama’s December 2024 electoral victory over former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia. Dankwah’s firm, renowned for its accurate election predictions, attributes this surge to the president’s strategic cabinet appointments and early policy signals.

“Ghanaians are giving President Mahama a strong mandate to lead,” Dankwah noted. “His cabinet choices have struck a chord, with 90% of voters expressing satisfaction, and 68% deeply impressed by his selections. This level of trust is rare in such a short timeframe.”

A Cabinet That Connects

Mahama’s ministerial nominees—a blend of seasoned technocrats and fresh faces—have been widely praised for their expertise and inclusivity. Key appointments, such as economist Dr. Nana Ama Serwaa as Finance Minister and anti-corruption advocate Kwame Asante as Attorney General, have resonated with citizens eager for reform.

“This isn’t just about competence; it’s about representation,” said Akosua Mensah, a trader in Kumasi. “For the first time, I see people who understand our daily struggles in government.”

Economic Optimism Defies Gravity

The poll’s findings are particularly striking given Ghana’s precarious economic landscape. The nation recently emerged from a debt default and currency crisis that necessitated a $3 billion IMF bailout. Yet, 78% of Ghanaians now expect their living standards to improve within a year—a 46-point jump from January 2024.

Analysts suggest this optimism stems from Mahama’s aggressive campaign pledges: a new anti-corruption office to monitor high-value government contracts and reforms to stabilize the cedi and attract foreign investment. “The president has framed himself as a ‘reset button’ for Ghana’s economy,” said Dr. Leticia Adomako, a political economist at the University of Ghana. “But translating hope into tangible progress will require navigating landmines.”

Skepticism in the Shadows

Despite the euphoria, critics urge caution. Opposition figures argue the “honeymoon phase” overlooks structural challenges, including a fragmented Parliament where Mahama’s National Democratic Congress holds a slim majority. “Approval ratings don’t pay debts,” said NPP spokesperson Clara Osei. “Ghanaians want jobs, not just promises.”

The poll, which interviewed 952 respondents with a ±3.20% margin of error, also reveals generational divides. While 88% of voters under 35 back Mahama, older demographics remain wary of unfulfilled promises from his first term (2012–2016).

As Mahama’s administration begins rolling out policies, the stakes are high. The proposed Office of Procurement Oversight, tasked with auditing contracts above $5 million, faces legislative hurdles. Meanwhile, the IMF program demands austerity measures that could test public patience.

“This poll is both a gift and a trap,” said governance expert Professor Kofi Ansah. “Ghanaians have handed Mahama a blank check, but cashing it requires delivering growth without reigniting inflation or labor strikes.”

For now, the president’s team is leaning into the momentum. “We’re aware of the expectations,” said Information Minister-designate Ama Dokua. “Every policy will be targeted, measurable, and transparent.”

As Ghana watches, Mahama’s early popularity offers a fragile yet potent foundation. The question remains: Can he turn a nation’s leap of faith into lasting transformation?