Mahama’s Campaign Manager Accuses NPP of Electoral Manipulation in Ghana’s December Polls

Joshua Alabi, the campaign manager for Ghana’s President-elect John Dramani Mahama, has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of focusing on electoral manipulation rather than offering substantial policies during the country’s December 7 general elections.

In an interview with TV3 Ghana, Alabi criticised the NPP for allegedly prioritising strategies to influence the election outcome, contrasting this with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) approach, which he described as one of direct engagement with voters. He argued that the NDC’s clear and visible messaging during the campaign earned it strong grassroots support.

Alabi highlighted the NDC’s focus on addressing the concerns of the electorate, claiming that their efforts helped to build trust and a deeper connection with voters. He maintained that the NDC’s strategy of engaging voters rather than resorting to manipulation ultimately strengthened its appeal across the country.

“The NDC campaigned effectively, with strong messages and a visible presence. Meanwhile, the NPP seemed focused on how to manipulate the election,” Alabi said. “All over the country, people told us they would vote for us, but they urged us to protect their votes. We assured them we would safeguard the ballots.”

Alabi’s comments reflect growing concerns over the integrity of Ghana’s democratic processes, with the NDC pledging to ensure that the results of the election are fairly counted and protected.