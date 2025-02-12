Mahama’s Code of Conduct for Appointees Welcome by Political Analysts

The Bono Regional Secretary of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Abdul Samad Nurudeen, and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Global Media Foundation (GLOMEF), Mr. Raphael Ahenu Junior, have commended President John Dramani Mahama’s decision to introduce a comprehensive code of conduct for government appointees.

Speaking on Sunyani-based Space FM’s weekend flagship program, The Hot Points, both political analysts described the move as long overdue, emphasizing its potential to regulate the conduct and lifestyle of government officials.

They noted that a major factor contributing to the electoral defeat of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was the perception of arrogance and abuse of power by its appointees.

According to them, unchecked displays of extravagance and misconduct by government officials often fuel public resentment and influence electoral decisions.

However, they cautioned that the initiative should not remain mere rhetoric but must be effectively implemented with clear enforcement mechanisms.

They urged the president to lead by example to reinforce public confidence in his administration’s commitment to accountability.

The pundits further stressed that strict adherence to the code of conduct would not only instill discipline among appointees but also help reduce corruption and save significant public funds for national development.

Their remarks came in response to President Mahama’s speech over the weekend during the swearing-in ceremony of newly approved ministers at the Jubilee House.

In his address, the president reiterated his administration’s zero-tolerance stance on arrogance, extravagance, and abuse of public resources.

“The hallmark of this government will be modesty and respect for the Ghanaian people. There will be no room for arrogance and pomposity. The resources you will be working with belong to the Ghanaian people who put us in office,” he stated.

As part of measures to curb unnecessary government expenditure, President Mahama has imposed a ban on non-essential travel for government officials. He has directed the Chief of Staff to ensure that all official travel is approved by his office and conducted with utmost modesty.

“No first-class air travel will be allowed. Also, all traces of affluence and lavish lifestyles are to be avoided,” he warned.

The president also reaffirmed his commitment to fighting corruption, emphasizing that the new code of conduct would provide clear guidelines on acceptable behavior for government officials.

The proposed code of conduct is expected to set a new standard for public officeholders, ensuring that government resources are managed prudently in the interest of the Ghanaian people.