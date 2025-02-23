Mahama’s Council of State Appointments Ignite Clergy Backlash

Ghana’s religious leadership is reeling from President John Dramani Mahama’s decision to exclude clergy representatives from his newly unveiled Council of State, sparking accusations of betrayal from faith groups that vigorously supported his 2024 electoral campaign.

For the first time in recent memory, the advisory body—tasked with counseling the president on critical governance matters—includes no members from the Christian, Pentecostal, or Islamic communities, despite their outsized role in mobilizing voters for Mahama’s National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The 9th Council of State, inaugurated last week, features a mix of elected and appointed members, including traditional leaders like Daasebre Boamah Darko and Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, retired Supreme Court Justice Vida Amankwaa Akoto-Bamfo, former lawmakers Cletus Avoka and Betty-Mould Iddrisu, among others. While the roster reflects professional and regional diversity, the absence of religious figures has drawn sharp criticism. Historically, the council has reserved at least one seat for clergy, a tradition upheld by past administrations to acknowledge the influence of faith communities in Ghana’s socio-political fabric.

The backlash stems from what religious leaders describe as a glaring contradiction. During the 2024 elections, major coalitions like the Christian Council, the Charismatic and Pentecostal Councils, and the Islamic Council openly endorsed Mahama, framing his Christian identity as a pivotal factor. High-profile clergy, including Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare, publicly rallied congregants to reject Mahama’s main rival, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), subtly amplifying sectarian tensions by urging voters to “choose a Christian leader.” Islamic leaders, meanwhile, broke from their perceived alignment with the NPP, opting neither to endorse Bawumia, a Muslim, nor oppose Mahama.

“This isn’t just an oversight—it’s a slap in the face,” said a senior member of the Christian Council, who requested anonymity. “We stood with him when it mattered. Now, our voices are sidelined when governance begins.” The sentiment echoes widely among clergy, who argue their exclusion undermines their role as moral arbiters and community mobilizers.

Political analysts suggest Mahama’s move may reflect a strategic pivot toward secular governance or an attempt to dilute perceptions of religious favoritism. Yet the decision risks alienating a key constituency. “Faith groups don’t just sway votes; they shape public opinion on issues like education and healthcare,” noted Accra-based sociologist Dr. Efua Graham. “Snubbing them could complicate policy buy-in, especially on contentious reforms.”

The presidency has yet to address the criticism directly. However, sources close to the administration hint that the appointments prioritize technical expertise over symbolic representation. “The council needs jurists, economists, and seasoned administrators—not just spiritual leaders,” argued a senior NDC strategist.

For now, the rift underscores a deeper tension in Ghanaian politics: the balancing act between acknowledging religious influence and resisting its entanglement with state affairs. As Mahama’s team defends its choices, the clergy’s discontent serves as a reminder that in a nation where faith and politics are deeply intertwined, exclusion carries consequences.