Mahama’s Decision to Retain NPP-Appointed Mining Chief Sparks NDC Backlash

President John Mahama’s choice to retain Martin Ayisi, a controversial holdover from the Akufo-Addo administration, as Chief Executive of Ghana’s Minerals Commission has ignited fierce resistance within his own National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Critics within the party argue that Ayisi’s continued tenure undermines the NDC’s credibility, given his open allegiance to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), including active campaigning for the ruling party during the 2024 election cycle.

Ayisi, appointed by former President Akufo-Addo, drew scrutiny for his vocal advocacy for the NPP on television and radio programs. Yet, Mahama’s inner circle reportedly justified retaining him by citing behind-the-scenes support Ayisi allegedly provided to the former president’s campaign. This dual loyalty has deepened suspicions among NDC members, who view Ayisi as a politically conflicted figure unfit to lead a critical regulatory body.

The decision has further strained relations within the NDC hierarchy. Party insiders claim Mahama sidelined National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, a vocal advocate for purging NPP-aligned appointees, opting instead to make unilateral appointments influenced by close family members. “This is becoming a one-man show,” one frustrated NDC source remarked, highlighting growing discontent over Mahama’s centralized decision-making.

Ayisi’s tenure has been marred by controversy. Critics accuse him of failing to curb illegal mining, which has surged under his watch, with unlicensed operators encroaching on legally protected sites. In the twilight of Akufo-Addo’s administration, Ayisi reportedly fast-tracked over 100 new mining licenses—a move industry experts labeled as rushed and lacking due diligence. His leadership has also left the government entangled in four high-stakes lawsuits, including potential judgment debts totaling $1.5 billion. A loss in these cases could cripple state finances, experts warn, raising questions about Ayisi’s legacy of regulatory oversight.

Amid the uproar, Mahama appointed Emmanuel Kwamena Anyimah, known as “Ellembele KK,” as Deputy Chief Executive of the Minerals Commission. While some see this as an attempt to counterbalance Ayisi’s influence, skeptics argue it does little to address systemic governance flaws or appease frustrated NDC loyalists.

The backlash underscores broader tensions within the NDC as Mahama seeks to navigate competing demands for party loyalty and pragmatic governance. Retaining Ayisi risks alienating grassroots supporters who expected a clean break from Akufo-Addo’s policies. Meanwhile, the move raises ethical questions about rewarding perceived political flexibility over merit and accountability.

As pressure mounts, Mahama faces a critical test: Can he reconcile internal party divisions while addressing Ghana’s urgent need for transparent mineral resource management? For now, the Ayisi saga remains a lightning rod for dissent, reflecting deeper struggles over leadership, trust, and the NDC’s vision for Ghana’s future.