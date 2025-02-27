Mahama’s Economic Revival Pledge Earns Parliamentary Backing, Sparks Public Hope

Ghana’s Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, has hailed President John Mahama’s 2025 State of the Nation Address (SONA) as a beacon of hope for citizens grappling with a protracted economic crisis, pledging full parliamentary support for the administration’s recovery agenda.

Speaking in Parliament after the President’s address, Ayariga underscored the gravity of Ghana’s fiscal challenges but expressed confidence in Mahama’s roadmap to “reset” the economy.

“The President’s message, though sobering, has reignited optimism,” Ayariga declared. “From youth to women, okada riders to entrepreneurs, Ghanaians now see a path forward. This House stands ready to ensure accountability and back every measure to revive our nation.”

President Mahama, delivering his first SONA since securing a second term, acknowledged inheriting an economy mired in debt, inflation, and stagnant growth. Framing his mandate as both divine and democratic, he vowed to prioritize stabilization, job creation, and inclusive development. “Inspired by God and propelled by the people’s trust, I declare today: We will fix this crisis,” Mahama asserted before lawmakers. “Our plan, forged with citizen input, will steer Ghana toward prosperity.”

The address struck a chord with legislators from the ruling party, who echoed Ayariga’s commitment to fast-track reforms. However, specifics on resolving systemic issues—such as reducing Ghana’s 84% debt-to-GDP ratio or curbing inflation—remain sparse. Critics argue that without immediate, tangible steps, rhetoric alone risks falling short of public expectations.

Mahama’s pledge to collaborate with citizens and Parliament signals a push for unity, yet challenges loom. The government faces pressure to deliver jobs for a youth-dominated electorate and stabilize a cedi that has lost 15% of its value this year. Economists caution that success hinges on stringent fiscal discipline and attracting foreign investment without exacerbating debt.

For now, Ayariga’s optimism mirrors a broader sentiment among Mahama’s base. As one Accra-based financial Journalist Roger A. Agana, put it: “We’ve heard promises before, but hope is all we have left. Action must follow.” With parliamentary backing secured, the administration’s next test lies in translating pledges into progress—a task Ghana’s weary populace watches closely.