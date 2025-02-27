Mahama’s Economic Vision Meets Skepticism as Opposition Demands Action

President John Mahama’s 2025 State of the Nation Address, intended to chart a path for Ghana’s economic recovery, faced sharp criticism from Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, who accused the President of prioritizing grievances over solutions.

In a fiery parliamentary rebuttal, Afenyo-Markin dismissed Mahama’s speech as “recycled lamentations” and challenged him to “fix problems, not just describe them.”

Mahama’s address, delivered on February 27, centered on youth unemployment—a crisis he labeled a “national security threat”—and unveiled plans for a Ministry of Youth Development to tackle joblessness among Ghana’s under-30 population, which constitutes nearly 60% of the citizenry. “Despair and frustration among our youth cannot be ignored,” Mahama warned, citing unemployment rates exceeding 40% in some regions. “This ministry will spearhead initiatives to turn their potential into productivity.”

Yet Afenyo-Markin lambasted the administration’s track record, particularly its cabinet appointments. With only two women in the 19-member cabinet, he questioned Mahama’s commitment to gender parity, noting the absence of high-profile figures like Zanetor Rawlings and Hajia Lardy. “Symbolic gestures like a Vice President aren’t enough. Ghanaian women deserve equitable representation,” he argued, highlighting that women hold just 14.5% of parliamentary seats nationwide.

The Minority Leader’s critique extended to Mahama’s economic strategy, which leans heavily on a National Economic Dialogue scheduled for March 3–4. Modeled after the 2014 Senchi Forum, the event aims to rally stakeholders around reforms to stabilize inflation (currently at 23%), curb debt (84% of GDP), and attract investment. Mahama urged opposition parties to participate, contrasting their boycott of Senchi, which he blamed for delayed consensus on past crises.

Analysts, however, remain divided on the dialogue’s potential. “Forums like these often produce lofty ideas but lack enforcement mechanisms,” said Accra-based financial Journalist Roger A. Agana. “Ghanaians need actionable timelines, not another talk shop.” Others noted that Senchi’s recommendations, though partially adopted, failed to prevent recent economic shocks.

Mahama’s call for unity resonated with supporters, who view the dialogue as a chance to democratize policy-making. “Involving citizens in economic planning is long overdue,” said Accra-based entrepreneur Nana Kwesi. “But trust is low. People need to see results.”

The President’s pledge to “build the Ghana we all want” hinges on reversing a troubling trend: youth disillusionment driving migration and protests. His new ministry faces immediate pressure to deliver jobs, with critics arguing that bureaucratic expansions risk redundancy. “Another ministry isn’t the answer,” argued labor activist Ama Serwah. “We need streamlined, private-sector-driven solutions.”

As Ghana approaches the March dialogue, the stakes are clear. For Mahama, balancing optimism with accountability is critical to retaining public confidence. For Afenyo-Markin and the opposition, scrutiny over gender representation and economic coherence offers political leverage. Yet beyond the rhetoric, citizens demand tangible progress—a challenge neither side can afford to ignore