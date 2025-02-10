Mahama’s First Month Sets a Vigorous Pace for His 120-Day Social Contract

Exactly one month after being sworn in for an unprecedented second term, President John Dramani Mahama has already ticked off seven major achievements from his ambitious 120-Day Social Contract with the People of Ghana.

The initiative, which encompasses 26 key promises to be fulfilled within his first four months in office, is being hailed as a bold demonstration of his commitment to rapid governance reforms.

In a striking display of administrative efficiency, the President exceeded expectations by fast-tracking ministerial appointments. Rather than the promised 14-day timeframe, his administration not only nominated but secured parliamentary approval for 42 ministers—including cabinet, regional, and non-cabinet appointments—in just one month. This swift action is seen as a critical step toward establishing a government that can hit the ground running.

Equally notable is his drive to create what he terms the “Leanest and Most Efficient” government. By appointing 56 out of 60 planned ministerial and deputy ministerial nominees within the first 30 days, Mahama has laid a solid foundation for streamlined governance, leaving only a handful of positions yet to be filled.

In an effort to address environmental degradation, the President has taken decisive action against illegal mining. By directing the Environmental Protection Agency to halt mining activities in forest reserves and water bodies, his administration has initiated measures that promise to rehabilitate degraded lands through initiatives like “Tree for Life” and the Blue Water Initiative. This move underscores a broader commitment to safeguarding Ghana’s natural resources.

Turning to law and order, Mahama has also reopened investigations into unresolved criminal cases, including instances of electoral violence from both the 2020 and 2024 elections. By ordering Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to reexamine these high-profile cases, he signals an uncompromising stance on accountability, an approach that many see as essential for restoring public trust in government institutions.

On the economic front, the President has initiated a National Economic Dialogue aimed at grappling with fiscal challenges. A seven-member planning committee, led by economist Dr. Ishmael Yamson, has already been established to design the framework for this much-anticipated dialogue, highlighting his willingness to engage with diverse economic stakeholders.

Additionally, laying the groundwork for a transformative 24-Hour Economy Policy, Mahama has appointed Augustus Goosie Tanoh as his Presidential Advisor to spearhead the necessary legal and structural reforms. This policy is expected to boost economic dynamism by extending business and economic activities around the clock.

Finally, in a bid to overhaul the national education sector, Mahama has set up an eight-member committee tasked with organizing a National Education Forum. The forum, which aims to facilitate broad consultations on educational reforms, is scheduled to take place within the next two weeks, demonstrating his readiness to address long-standing challenges in education.

While these early successes are being celebrated as a robust start to his governance agenda, analysts caution that with 19 key promises still pending, the coming months will be crucial in determining whether this momentum can be sustained. Nevertheless, the President’s rapid delivery on these critical initiatives has energized supporters and set a high bar for the remainder of his 120-Day Social Contract.

Read Mahama’s First 120-Days Social Contract document below:

