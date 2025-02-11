Mahama’s Gov’t Lacks Moral Justification to Target NPP Appointees – Nitiwul

Former Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul has sharply criticized the current government’s approach to prosecuting political opponents, arguing that it lacks any moral basis.

Nitiwul’s comments came during an interview on Accra’s Asempa FM, where he questioned the legitimacy of a government that discontinues corruption cases involving its own members, only to pursue similar charges against its political rivals.

Under the new administration led by the National Democratic Congress (NDC), several corruption-related cases involving former appointees of John Dramani Mahama during his first presidential term have been discontinued. This move has sparked outrage among analysts and anti-corruption campaigners, who argue that no clear rationale has been provided for dropping the cases. In a pointed critique, Nitiwul challenged the government’s selective application of justice.

“Will you have the moral justification to arrest your political opponent? You gave out Tamale Keladan Park to your members and today you are coming to arrest people because they also gave lands out?” Nitiwul said. He pressed the issue further, emphasizing that if the legal system worked impartially, any accused members of the ruling party would have been either exonerated or convicted based solely on the merits of their cases.

Nitiwul’s remarks highlight a growing concern about the dangerous precedent set by discontinuing prosecutions when in power. The former minister warned that such actions could encourage any political party in future administrations to use the Attorney General’s power to drop cases, effectively undermining the rule of law and eroding public confidence in the justice system.

His critique raises fundamental questions about political accountability and the integrity of Ghana’s legal institutions. By selectively applying the law, the government risks not only the trust of the electorate but also the broader principle of equal treatment under the law—a cornerstone of any democratic society.

While the government has maintained that its decisions are based on legal considerations, Nitiwul insists that these actions are politically motivated. His comments serve as a reminder that justice must be blind, irrespective of party affiliation, and that any deviation from this standard sets a perilous example for the future.

As Ghana continues to navigate its political and legal challenges, the debate over prosecutorial discretion remains a contentious issue. Nitiwul’s call for a consistent and principled application of the law resonates with many who are increasingly wary of political interference in judicial processes. In his view, allowing the law to work without bias is essential for ensuring that justice is truly served—regardless of which party is in power.