Mahama’s Lean Government Promise Tested as Appointments Spark Debate

President John Dramani Mahama’s pledge to lead “Ghana’s leanest and most efficient government” under the Fourth Republic is facing scrutiny as critics question the size and structure of his newly announced administration.

Despite reducing ministries from 30 to 23, the creation of three additional “Minister of State” roles and the appointment of 29 high-ranking staffers to the Offices of the President and Vice President have fueled concerns about fiscal discipline and political patronage.

The Ministry Conundrum

Mahama’s initial cabinet restructuring, outlined in Executive Instrument (E.I.) 1, consolidated ministries into 23 portfolios, merging areas like Energy with Green Transition and Communication with Digital Technology. However, a subsequent letter from Acting Government Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu added three Minister of State roles—Special Initiatives, Government Communications, and Climate Change—effectively expanding the cabinet to 26. Critics argue that further streamlining is possible. For instance, merging Transport with Roads and Highways, combining Food Agriculture with Fisheries, or integrating Environment with Lands and Natural Resources could trim the list to 20.

“This feels like semantics,” said governance analyst Dr. Ama Serwah. “Creating ‘Ministers of State’ without clear ministries risks bloating the bureaucracy while undermining the president’s promise of lean governance.”

Presidential Staffers: A Hidden Cost?

A bigger concern lies in the 29 presidential and vice-presidential appointees, including Chiefs of Staff, policy advisers, and special envoys, all entitled to Article 71 benefits—salaries, allowances, and ex-gratia payments traditionally reserved for ministers. With 16 regional ministers and 18 deputy ministers anticipated, the total count could reach 89 appointees drawing ministerial-level perks, far exceeding Mahama’s pledge of 60.

Notable names include Julius Debrah (Chief of Staff), Stan Dogbe (Deputy Chief of Staff), and Seth Terkper (Presidential Adviser on the Economy). Critics question redundancies, such as having both a Legal Counsel to the President and an Attorney-General, or a Finance Minister alongside economic advisers. “If Ghana were a private company, would shareholders tolerate this structure?” asked financial consultant Kofi Asante. “It’s a recipe for waste.”

Mahama’s Balancing Act

In his swearing-in speech, Mahama acknowledged the tension between political pressures and public expectations: “Significant savings… can be made and channeled into meeting the felt needs of our citizens. [A lean government] reassures the nation that resources… are not meant for the creature comfort of officials.” Yet, the reality of appeasing party loyalists after a hard-fought election appears to have diluted this vision.

The author of the critique, whose December 2024 article highlighted floating voters’ role in Mahama’s victory, argues that rotating ministers could satisfy party demands without expanding the payroll. For example, four NDC figures could successively helm the Finance Ministry over four years, sharing one salary. “In the private sector, this is called cost-cutting,” they wrote. “Why not in government?”

Public Sentiment and the “Reset” Agenda

Mahama’s “Reset” campaign slogan, promising to overhaul governance, resonated with Ghanaians weary of the Akufo-Addo administration’s excesses. However, the current appointments risk alienating the same voters who demanded austerity. Social media reactions have been mixed, with some praising experienced hands like Seth Terkper, while others mock titles like “Presidential Staffer” as vague and redundant.

Political scientist Professor Sharif Mahmud Khalid warns, “Ghanaians will tolerate a few compromises, but if this becomes ‘business as usual,’ the 2028 election will be a reckoning.”

As Mahama rolls out flagship initiatives like the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) Committee and a National Economic Dialogue, the credibility of his reset hinges on transparency. Civil society groups are urging the president to publish a full cost breakdown of ministerial and staffer entitlements. Meanwhile, the looming review of Article 71 emoluments offers a chance to align salaries with Ghana’s fiscal realities.

For now, the debate underscores a universal truth: promises of lean governance are easier made than kept. As one Twitter user quipped, “Less is more—unless you’re juggling political debts.”

Mahama’s dilemma is emblematic of post-election governance in Africa, where balancing reformist zeal with party loyalty often leads to compromise. While his intentions to streamline government are laudable, the structural inertia of patronage politics remains a formidable barrier. The true test will be whether his administration can deliver tangible results—improved services, recovered loot, economic stability—to justify the size of its payroll. If not, the “Reset” risks becoming a rebranding exercise, leaving Ghanaians disillusioned once more.