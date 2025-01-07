Mahama’s Lighthearted Gaffe at Swearing-In Ceremony Sparks Social Media Buzz

During his swearing-in ceremony on January 7, 2025, newly inaugurated President John Dramani Mahama made a light-hearted slip of the tongue that quickly went viral.

As he addressed the dignitaries at the historic Black Star Square in Accra, Mahama mistakenly referred to Nigerian President Bola Tinubu as “Your Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, president of the Federal Republic of Ghana.”

The playful gaffe instantly sparked humor across social media platforms, with many Nigerians reacting in jest. “Looks like Mahama is ready to swap presidents,” one Twitter user quipped, while others lightheartedly offered to lend Nigeria’s president to Ghana for a while, showcasing the friendly and humorous bond between the two countries.

This slip-of-the-tongue moment reflects the strong, collaborative relationship between Ghana and Nigeria, two of West Africa’s most influential nations. Mahama, who is no stranger to the political stage, was re-elected for a second term in 2025 after his loss to President Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2016 election.

While Mahama’s slip was quickly acknowledged and laughed off, it underscores the amiable spirit of the event, where regional unity and friendship between the two nations remain at the forefront of discussions.

Meanwhile, see below for some of the reactions we came across;

bluesvillan said, “You can’t blame bloggers for the kind or quality of News they feed you; they always look at your appetite and taste. They feed you that excite you.”

kins4real said, “Ghana is just like the 38th state of Nigeria……. John Mahala was simply stating the obvious. God Bless Africa and God Bless Nigeria 🇳🇬 ❤️.”

stella_acs__ said, “😂😂😂😂Yes please! Ghanaians should please take him awayyyy 😭.”

hrh_kingdiamond said, “Tinubu don still go rig election for Ghana 😂.”

odogwu_phil said, “Normally Ghana population no reach ikorodu 💔😂.”

jhany_manny said, “Abi make we kukuma dash una tinubu Ehnn😂😂.”

temmie3722 said, “😂😂😂😂😂 okay we have dash the Ghana tinnbu.”