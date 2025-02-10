Mahama’s Message on Prosecutions Sparks Outcry

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has sharply criticized the government’s decision to discontinue court cases against officials from the previous Mahama administration, arguing that the move undermines the fight against corruption.

In his forceful remarks, Manasseh warned that President Mahama appears to be sending a perilous message to party officials: if they delay their trials long enough, their cases will eventually be dropped when the party returns to power.

Manasseh contends that the initiative—Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL)—has been effectively sabotaged by what he describes as “Operation Clear All Looters (OCAL).” He explained that the discontinuation of corruption-related prosecutions, rather than serving justice, effectively instructs officials that they can evade accountability simply by dragging out their cases until a favorable political turnaround occurs. “What President Mahama is telling NPP officials is very simple: if you are charged, drag the case as long as you can, and if your party comes into office, the court process will be truncated, and you will be set free,” Manasseh stated.

He argued that corruption cases should be rigorously handled by the courts, free from any political interference. According to him, the power to determine the length and continuation of legal proceedings should belong to the people, not be subject to the whims of political leaders. Manasseh recalled the ambulance procurement scandal, which he had extensively investigated in his documentary, Grounded Wheels, insisting that the scandal was genuine—even though the accused were later acquitted—pointing out that the Mahama administration had taken secretive measures, such as relocating ambulances from the State House forecourt to an Air Force Base.

Drawing a pointed comparison, Manasseh likened Mahama’s actions to those of former President Akufo-Addo, a move that earned Akufo-Addo the unflattering title of “Chief Clearing Agent.” “Mahama seems to relish that title,” Manasseh remarked, calling for greater accountability and transparency. His comments highlight a growing concern among critics that the current approach to handling corruption not only sets a dangerous precedent but also erodes public trust in the nation’s institutions.