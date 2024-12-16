Mahama’s Office Denies Circulating Appointment List, Urges Public to Disregard It

The Office of President-elect John Dramani Mahama has refuted claims circulating on social media regarding a list of appointments, calling it “false” and “unauthorized.”

In a statement issued on Monday, December 16, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, a special aide to Mahama, urged the public to disregard the list and avoid spreading unverified information.

“The Office of the President-Elect wishes to categorically state that lists circulating on social media purported to be appointments and nominations made by HE John Dramani Mahama are false and unauthorized,” the statement read.

Mahama, who secured victory in the 2024 general elections on December 7, called on citizens to rely only on official communications from his office regarding any appointments or nominations.