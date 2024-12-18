Mahama’s Return Will End Impunity in Ghana’s Governance – Haruna Iddrisu

Haruna Iddrisu, the Member of Parliament for Tamale South, has stated that the return of President-elect John Dramani Mahama will mark a definitive end to impunity in Ghana’s governance.

Speaking to the press, Iddrisu expressed gratitude to the Ghanaian electorate for re-electing Mahama, emphasizing that his leadership would bring about a more accountable and humble government compared to the current administration.

Iddrisu pointed out that the previous government, led by President Akufo-Addo, had been characterized by arrogance among ministers and public officials. He argued that under Mahama, this would change, with a focus on humility, transparency, and accountability.

“President Mahama will govern with humility and ensure his ministers reflect that same humility,” Iddrisu said. “He will avoid the abuse of office and impunity that we witnessed under the current administration. Mahama’s leadership will put an end to the arrogance that prevailed under Nana Addo, who often dismissed concerns and acted as he pleased.”

The Tamale South MP also reiterated Mahama’s commitment to safeguarding public finances. He highlighted the President-elect’s promise to reduce government expenditure, particularly through a reduction in the number of ministers. Mahama has pledged to limit his cabinet to 60 ministers, a move Iddrisu believes will save the government significant resources that would otherwise go toward excessive ministerial salaries.

“President Mahama will govern with just 60 ministers, as promised,” Iddrisu affirmed. “This will protect the public purse and ensure that resources are preserved for the benefit of all Ghanaians.”