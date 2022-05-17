Mahama’s Special Aide Jabs NPP’s Poor Free SHS Policy

Former Deputy Minister of Transport and Special Aide to former President John Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a monumental failure.

She stressed that, the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for what she described as the poor implementation of the free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

She opined that,’’ there was no consultation prior to the implementation of the policy against established norms.’’

She admitted that the free SHS is fraught with numerous challenges and the earlier government addresses them the better for it.

According to her, the president has failed Ghanaians big time and it is high time he exits from his office.

While admitting that the free SHS policy was a good policy, She said it’s poor implementation had brought a lot of confusion to the education sector and stress on parents and their children,’’ Joyce Bawah Mogtari told Okogyeabour Ocran on Accra-based Kingdom FM

For her, the incumbent President Akufo-Addo and his government has failed to demonstrate competence in the delivery of his promises to the Ghanaian electorate.

Infrastructure

Joyce Bawah Mogtari said it was unfortunate that the educational infrastructural development needed for the effective implementation of the policy was missing.

She queried how one could buy chickens for rearing without first getting hen coops.

She said there was the need to put in place the infrastructure required for the successful implementation of the policy.

Abandoned projects

Joyce Bawah expressed dismay at the neglect of school blocks built by the NDC.

She said all across the country, there were schools abandoned, and lizards and snakes taking over the uncompleted infrastructure.

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako/Kingdom FM Online.com