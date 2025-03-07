Mahama’s Strong Start Earns Praise, But Economist Warns of ‘Real Tests’ Ahead

Renowned economist Professor Stephen Adei has lauded President John Dramani Mahama’s first 100 days in office as “remarkable,” crediting the administration for its focused governance and policy clarity during what he termed a “honeymoon phase.”

Speaking to JoyNews, the former National Development Planning Commission chairman contrasted Mahama’s early performance with past governments, asserting that few administrations since Ghana’s independence under Kwame Nkrumah had demonstrated such urgency out of the gate.

“The president deserves commendation for hitting the ground running,” Adei remarked, pointing to streamlined cabinet appointments, targeted anti-corruption measures, and swift moves to reactivate stalled infrastructure projects. However, he cautioned that these early wins would mean little without sustained action on Ghana’s entrenched economic hurdles. “The true measure of success lies ahead,” he stressed, listing currency volatility, stagnant revenue streams, and the scramble to curb illegal mining’s environmental and fiscal toll as pressing concerns.

Of particular note, Adei highlighted Ghana’s longstanding struggle to maximize returns from its mineral wealth—a challenge he argued demands bipartisan cooperation and multi-year strategies rather than short-term fixes. “We’ve seen too many administrations discard viable policies simply because they were initiated by predecessors,” he said, criticizing Ghana’s history of “development amnesia.” For Mahama to break this cycle, Adei urged a laser focus on institutional reforms, particularly in tax collection and resource management, paired with stricter accountability for officials.

While optimistic about the administration’s initial momentum, the economist emphasized that public patience would hinge on visible improvements in living standards. “Ghanaians aren’t interested in political theatrics—they want lower fuel prices, stable electricity, and jobs,” he said, noting that global economic headwinds and domestic debt pressures could quickly overshadow early achievements.

As Mahama’s government transitions from its symbolic 100-day milestone, analysts suggest the president’s ability to rally cross-party support for contentious reforms—including revisiting controversial mining sector contracts—will prove decisive. For now, Adei’s mixed review encapsulates a broader sentiment: cautious optimism tempered by Ghana’s hard-earned skepticism of political promises.