Mahama’s Tough Stance on Corruption Draws Praise from Legal Circles

Lawyer Evans Amankwa has come out in strong support of former President John Dramani Mahama, highlighting the leader’s unwavering commitment to prosecuting wrongdoing within his own administration.

Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana, Amankwa contrasted Mahama’s proactive approach with what he described as the moral shortcomings of the opposition New Patriotic Party. According to Amankwa, Mahama’s record shows that no official—regardless of their closeness to power—was immune from scrutiny and prosecution.

Amankwa pointed to the high-profile case of Abuga Pele, the former National Coordinator of the Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Development Agency, who was sentenced to prison for inflicting financial losses on the state. “Mahama did not turn a blind eye to corruption within his ranks,” Amankwa asserted, a stance that he believes has set a benchmark for political accountability. In his view, the NPP’s reluctance to hold its own appointees to the same standard diminishes its credibility in the fight against corruption.

This commentary comes at a time when Ghanaian politics is deeply engaged in debates over transparency and accountability. Critics argue that prosecuting officials for their misdeeds, even when they are part of the ruling team, is a crucial step towards restoring public trust in government. Amankwa’s remarks suggest that Mahama’s legacy, in terms of fighting corruption, could serve as a valuable lesson for current and future administrations.

By not shielding any member of his government from the law, Mahama is seen by some as having demonstrated real leadership—a quality that, according to Amankwa, remains sorely lacking in the current political landscape. As the conversation around governance and ethical leadership intensifies, this perspective invites a broader reflection on how best to foster a culture of accountability in public office.