Mahdi assures NDC of victory in 2024 election

Former National Organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mahdi Muhammed Gibril has assured the NDC of a resounding victory when voted as the National Organizer of the party.

According to him, a national organizer should be well-vested in research work, security, intelligence, information gathering, and elections.

“With these qualities going into any elections will mean that you will approach it scientifically. Because elections are not about the huge crowd that you see, but the crowd will be useful when it reflects the data you have for the elections,” he told CTV.

Mr. Gibril assured that one of his almost aim will be to reactivate the branches adding that he does not believe in using slogans for organizational work.

“NPP is not my yardstick, rather my main concerns are the plans and strategies to employ in order for President John Mahama to win back power for the NDC. The plans are there, we have done it before.

“We won 2012 convincingly, they (NPP) said they believed in the court and engaged in a number of demonstrations. They destroyed a number of cars just because of Nana Addo but we stopped them,” Mr. Gibril stated.

He continued: “The national executive’s election will not need a weighing machine to weigh who is heavier. I am contesting the position of National Organizer what does our party need going into 2024? What qualities can win power for the party? Clearly, among all those coming up, I have the qualities to give the NDC the needed result. So I am not contesting individuals, but rather the position the party needs to win in 2024.

“Our delegates will be 7700 and 1020 other members. This is Mahdi we have done a lot for the NDC. When I was the deputy national organizer people can attest to the good job that I have done. I work with enormous dedication for the NDC and our party needs an Organizer who is dedicated and has time for the party.

“So when the time has come for us to choose who can work for the party then the best person is Mahdi Gibril,” he added.

Mr. Mahdi said before considering the decision to contest he spoke with leading members of the party including former President Mahama who encouraged him on his move.

“When I started the journey to contest for the National Organizer position I engaged with various elders of the party including former President John Mahama. So I will want to thank him for his encouragement.

“I also told him what I’ve done for the party and what I can do to bring the party back to power.”