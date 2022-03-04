Mahogany Open Championship: Maxwell Owusu Bonsu Ends Day 2 With Staggering 129 Score

Maxwell Owusu Bonsu, a professional golfer from the Royal Golf Club, ended day two of the ongoing Mahogany Open Championship at the Samartex Golf Club with a staggering 129 score to climb top of the leaderboard.

He led Ghana’s most decorated pro-golfer, Vincent Torgah, from the Tema Country and Golf Club with three points after Torgah returned with a total score of 132 after playing 36 holes.

Out of the over 50 golfers playing to seek qualification to the main Obotan Tournament, 21 golfers made it to the money zone.

Finishing third on Day Two was experienced golfer, Emos Krblah, from Ghana’s premier golf club, Achimota Golf Club, who scored 134 after 36 holes.

Steven Klah, also from the Achimota Golf Club, received a standing ovation after playing a hole-in-one on hole three. He also returned with a total score of 139 to place fourth.

Other golfers who made it to the money zone were; Biggie Chibvuri, Kojo Barni, Kwame Kronzu, Francis Torgah, Theophilus K. Govinous, Ernest Opoku Kwakye, Frank Sorgborjor and E. K Owusu.

The rest were; Anthony Gdenyor, Yaw Barry Dzadey, L. A Ayisah, David Doe, Korblah Degbe, Eric Henaku, Philip Morris Paitey, Vincent Coffie and Prince Q Amponsah.

An amateur golfer, Augustine Manasseh, from the Tema Country and Golf Club, scored 140 and has qualified to become a professional golfer.

Qualified golfers would play for the next two days to determine the overall winner.

Meanwhile, about 20 amateur golfers would also tee-off tomorrow for the Mahogany Open Championship.

The Championship is being organised by Samartex Plywood and Timber Company Limited and the Safari Group.