Maid jailed in Singapore after making family drink toilet water

A domestic servant from the Philippines has been imprisoned in Singapore for a month after admitting to offences including filling her employer’s drinking water jug with water from a toilet bowl.

Gozar Rose Magtanong, 32, was accused of also spitting into the drinking water and of dipping into hundreds of dollars worth of her employer’s cosmetics.

The family she worked for discovered the thefts after installing closed circuit television (CCTV) around their condominium, according to a court report in Singapore’s Today newspaper. The maid admitted the other offences after being threatened with being fired.

CCTV footage also showed the accused spitting into the drinking water jug before the family drank from it.

Magtanong’s legal team argued that she had been mistreated, including having had her phone confiscated and being poorly fed, and was owed two months back pay.

“If you have any grievances, there are legitimate channels for you to [air them], but it’s not right to do it the way you’ve done,” Judge Ng Peng Hong told the accused.