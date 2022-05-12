Maiden Anchor Project’ Concert Launched By Thony Kay

It was a night filled with worship, praises, adoration, dancing, and song ministration, as Thony Kay, an upcoming gospel artiste launched his maiden album ‘Anchor Project’ at the Banner of Grace Ministries at Dawhenya Terrazzo Junction.

The auditorium of Banner of Grace Ministries came to life as the audience was taken to the presence of God through various song ministrations from ministers to set the pace for the splendid glorious performances by artistes billed for the programme.

One after another, the artistes made up of Wisdom Olives, Adom Nathan, Kweku Teye, Rev. Cynthia MacCauley, Esther Piese, and Thony Kay, known in private life as Anthony K. Mensah thrilled the audience with their melodious spirit filled ministrations.

Rev. Cynthia MacCauley shared a testimony to encourage Christians not to give up on their faith and the work of God.

The Nkomhye and Daben hitmaker urged the public especially Christians not to allow any situation or the mockery of people to discourage them from serving the Lord Jesus Christ.

She gave the assurance that “Jesus Christ will surely reward service, honour sacrifice and restore all you seem to have lost in service to Him.”

Minister Thony Kay, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the Anchor Project was a live recording project aimed at unifying and inspiring the body of Christ through music.

He added it also had an objective of encouraging the layman to have hope and faith in Christ as the anchor of their souls, adding that it was a way of evangelism to the lost through song ministrations.

He advised up-and-coming artists to keep serving adding that at the appointed time, “God would unveil them to the world, (your waiting period is your preparation period.”

Thony Kay has been a gospel minister for the past 15 years as a praise and worship leader at church with 10 years of experience as a music director.

The upcoming gospel artiste has shared the stage with renowned artistes including Donnie Mcclurkin, MOG Music, Joe Mettle, and Akesse Brempong.