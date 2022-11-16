Maiden corporate fun games to be launched in Ada East

The Ada-East District Assembly will hold corporate fun games on December 2, 2022, at the Gorm Basic School Park to strengthen ties among institutions and companies in the district.

The Games also seeks to enhance motivation, increase, productivity as well as build employer-employee relations.

Mr. Genesis Obeng, Organizer of the initiative speaking to the Ghana News Agency at Ada said the game would be organized annually to improve teamwork and increase employee retention in the district.

Mr. Obeng who also works in the Human Resource Department of the Ada-East District Assembly mentioned participating institutions as GCB Bank, Ada Rural Bank, Ada Opportunity International, the Volta River Authority, the Electricity Company of Ghana, and many more.

He said measures would be put in place to ensure that all participating companies used only their staff and as part of the fun-games health personnel would undertake free health screening as side attraction.

“The Ada corporate fun games is a perfect means to re-establish a sense of togetherness among workers and to promote healthy socialization in the District,” he stated.