Maiden Edition of Ayawaso Central Health Walk slated for August 4

The Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly led by the Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Mohammed Ababio Quaye is set for the maiden edition of the Ayawaso Central Health Walk.

The event which has been scheduled for Wednesday, 4th August, 2021 is under the theme “Promoting Good Health Through Sports”

Participants and constituents are expected to walk through the principal streets of Kokomlemle, Caprice through to Mallam Atta, Top Radio and to the ATTC park for the final exercise.

In an interview with the District Sports Director, Mr Emmanuel Tetteh Sabutey disclosed that the exercise is expected to attract over 100 participants.

“With few more days to the event, we have even started receiving calls and I am sure it is going to be big. This is the first one and we shall be working very hard in order to maintain the standard for the future,” he said.

He added that all safety measures and protocols with regards to the COVID-19 has been outlined.

“The health and medical department of the assembly has put in place the strict measures of ensuring we all observe the protocols and we have advised all participants to include hand sanitizers and nose masks during the exercise.

The Greater Accra Regional sports director, Mr. Iddrisu Ewuntonah will be the special guest.

Other top dignitaries expected to grace the occasion include the Presiding Member of the assembly, Hon. Hudu Ismail, the District Sports chairman, Hon. Alidu, the District P.E Coordinator, Mr. Jonathan Ofori Sosu, Assembly members, unit committee members and other departmental heads.