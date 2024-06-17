Maiden Edition of Democracy Cup Launched in Accra

Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko to Thrill Fans on July 5, 2024, at Accra Sports Stadium

The Speaker of Parliament, Right Honourable Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has officially launched the Democracy Cup, a special football match celebrating the 30th anniversary of Ghana’s Fourth Republic. The event is set to take place on July 5, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium, featuring a highly anticipated showdown between Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

The winning team will earn the opportunity to play against American club DC United in Washington later this year.

During the launch ceremony in Accra, Mr. Bagbin emphasized the importance of making the Democracy Cup an annual event, underscoring the significant role of sports in Ghana.

“This initiative is further evidence of our commitment to strengthening Ghana’s democracy,” Mr. Bagbin stated. “We aim for the Democracy Cup to become a regular fixture, promoting not only democracy but also the pivotal role of sport in our national life.”

He expressed gratitude to both clubs, acknowledging their rich histories, and assured that future editions of the Democracy Cup would include other Ghanaian teams.

Accra Hearts of Oak’s Managing Director, Delali Anku-Adiamah, supported the Speaker’s vision for the event to become a permanent fixture, highlighting its role in reminding Ghanaians of the value of their democracy.

Abraham Antwi, a representative for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, pledged the club’s support for the Democracy Cup and playfully predicted a third victory over their rivals Hearts of Oak this season, having already secured home and away wins in the Premier League.