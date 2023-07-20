Maiden HD+ LeadHers Xperience event launched

SES HD Plus, a premium high-definition satellite broadcast service provider has launched its maiden LeadHers Xperience event in Accra.

The event, dubbed “HD+ LeadHers Xperience seeks to give female corporate leaders the platform to amplify and empower other women to achieve success in the area of Technology, Engineering, Sports, Government, Media, Security and Education.

Mrs. Adelaide Abbiw-Williams, Chief Executive Officer of SES HD Plus speaking at the launch expressed her excitement having brought on board such an initiative to inspire and encourage young women to aim higher in their respective fields.

She said the platform was not only going to motivate women, but would also appreciate the efforts of those who had risen above societal expectations and challenges to become leaders in societies.

Reports by the World Bank had indicated that only 24 per cent of parliamentary seats across the African continent were occupied by women, which was an indication of the lower representation of females in the various fields.

“Data from women in the workplace report for 2022 indicates that for every 100 men promoted from every level to manager, only 87 women are promoted,” she stated.

The Chief Executive Officer noted that these factors contributed to the cause of initiating the “HD+ LeadHers Xperience” to help curb the rate at which women were being abused.

She urged that by empowering and supporting women in leadership roles, there would be an environment that thrives on fresh perspectives, creative solutions, and equal opportunities for all.

“As we listen to these phenomenal women and learn from their experiences, let us be reminded of the responsibility we all bear to create a more inclusive and equitable world.”

Mrs. Abbiw-Williams expressed gratitude to all who had supported SES HD Plus in its quest to give women the platform to voice out in Ghana.

Madam Pan Macdonald, Chief People Officer at SES, South Africa also noted that there was a need for females to be part of change, hence making a difference in societies by taking up leadership roles.

She urged women to develop some level of confidence to overcome obstacles they face in their line of duties.

“The purpose of today from where I am coming from is to actually make sure that we all start what we call the quiet revolution and we can all be part of it and it won’t happen if it is just women, we need the men also in order to make a difference,” she said.

Madam Macdonald said it was important for females to work in groups to complete their. mission of making a change in societies.

As part of making a change among females, SES HD Plus had again launched the LeadHers Accra, a Lean-In Circle to offer guidance and empower women to reach their full potential.

Among the speakers were Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee, former Minister of Education, Valeri Labi, Co-Founder and CEO of Wahu, Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo, former Black Queens Coach, Dr. Lucy Agyepong, Vice President of Institutional Advancement at Academic City University College and Mrs. Patience Baffoe-Bonnie (Esq), Director of Services at Ghana Prisons Service.