Akrofi-Christaller Institute of Theology, Mission and Culture has inaugurated a Centre for Interfaith Studies and Engagement in Africa (CISEA), a Christian theological centre that would run courses and studies in other religions and faiths.

The centre seeks to collaborate research and studies among the varying religions on the continent and Ghana in particular.

Rev. Professor B. Y. Quarshie, Rector of the Institute, said CISEA was committed to resourcing religious leaders, scholars and practitioners through research, publications, teaching and public engagements.

He said the centre would be holding public engagement conferences and seminars on issues related to interfaith relations as well as interactions between religion and society in Ghana and the broader African society.

“The centre focuses on how as Christians we can pursue our vision with other faiths through interfaith relations and engagements. It will network and collaborate with other faiths and religions who share such vision of collaboration with the centre,” he said.

He said the Institute hoped that the centre would facilitate peace, development and cordial relations among the varying religious sects across the continent as it intended to constructively engage one another.

Right Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church Ghana (PCG), said the church expected of the centre to also educate ministers and integrate them into the multifaceted society.

He said the centre was an upshoot vision of PCG’s Directorate for interfaith relations and engagements particularly Christian-Muslim engagements in the country.

He said we needed as people to be open up to learn new things through interfaith research and engagements, adding that, “this would make us better witness of our faith as we connect with other faiths.”