Maiden London-Kumasi Direct Flight Rescheduled to December 5 Due to Clearance Delays

The maiden London-Kumasi direct charter flight is facing a major hurdle, forcing the departure date to be changed from Tuesday, Dec 3, 2024, to Thursday, Dec 5, 2024.

AviationGhana sources close to the operation say securing the requisite clearance from UK and London Gatwick Airport officials has been challenging due to the rather late request from the Ghanaian side.

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) is facilitating the special charter flight, which Ethiopian Airlines will operate using a Boeing 737-800 that can accommodate 154 passengers, with 16 Business and 138 Economy seats.

AviationGhana enquiries with Havilah Plains, the entity facilitating ticket sales, show that the London-Kumasi leg of the flight is now expected to depart London Gatwick Airport on Thursday, Dec 5, 2024, and arrive at Prempeh I International Airport on the same day.

The return flight will depart Prempeh International Airport on December 15, 2024. The ticket cost has also been drastically reduced from an initial $1,000 to $600 (one-way) and $1,200 (return flight). ” WE want everyone to come home, that’s why [ the prices have been reduced],” a Havilah Plains contact told AviationGhana over a phone enquiry.