Inner Works Creation in collaboration with Askof Productions Limited is set to debut the first-ever make-up reality show in the year 2021.

The reality show is targeted at amateur make-up business starters who aspire to become professional and seeks to equip them with the requisite knowledge in the field.

Madam Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, Chief Executive Officer of Askof Productions, in an interview with the GNA Entertainment said ” The platforms offers amateurs the opportunity to learn from the right sources.

She observed that a lot of young ladies had ventured into the make-up business with little or no knowledge about professional makeup.

Madam Cynthia Afia Kwofie, Chief Executive Officer of Inner Works Creation said the reality show was geared towards empowering women in the beauty business so that they can realize their dreams and aspirations.

“Something like this has never been done before that is why we decided to partner Askof Productions Limited due to their impressive works in the production of reality shows.

“The groundwork has been put together and we shall announce details at the launch,” she said.

Notably, the grand launch of the reality show is slated for January 19 where all stakeholders in the beauty business are expected to gather and share thoughts about ways to thrive in the industry.