Maiden Osagyefo Freedom Concert To Be Held In Nzemaland

The Western Nzema Youth League and the Western Nzema Traditional Council, with support from the Panways Foundation and Kwelity Music, are set to hold the maiden Osagyefo Freedom Concert in Beyin in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western region.

The week-long event is scheduled for the week spanning from Saturday September 17 to Sunday September 25, 2022.

The Osagyefo Freedom Concert aims at celebrating the life of Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, project his good works and the good people of Nzema through music, art and culture.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) Mr. Patrick Ekye Kwesie, Leader of the Western Nzema Youth League, said the concert was bent on raising awareness and showcase the reach history of post-Independence Nzema, its people like Paa Grant and the journey to total freedom from white supremacy.

As part of the event, he said there would be a visit to the Presidential Palace of Dr. Nkrumah at Half Assini, the graveyard of Paa Grant and other unknown freebies that were not well abreast to Ghanaians.

Mr Kwesie said Freedom Jacob Caesar, a Ghanaian entrepreneur, industrialist and philanthropist who is an indigene of Nzema, had been invited to participate in the concert together with other distinguished personalities from the area.

“We are hoping to bring the 11 Marleys and Alpha Blondy of Assini Mafia fame”, he added while indicating that the event would be used to launch the state of Nzema album by Don Kweli.

According to him, Nzema was blessed with numerous resources and therefore, required people of substance to add value to them.

Mr Kwesie expressed the hope that through the event, they would be able to woo investors for the development of Nzemaland.

“As a youth group with strong advocacy spirit to lift Nzema high, we solicit your assistance in any form to bring prestige to holders of Ghana’s resources.

“As inclined as we are, we are at the verge of putting together various initiatives to alleviate poverty in Nzemaland”, he stated.