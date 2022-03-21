Maiden Tema Metro Science, Maths Quiz Won By Chemu SHS

The Chemu Senior High School has been adjudged the winner of the maiden Tema Metro Science and Maths Quiz, an initiative by the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive.

They received a trophy and GHC3,000 while Our Lady of Mercy SHS (OLAMS) and Methodist Day SHS (MEDASS) respectively got a trophy each and GHC2,000 and GHC1,000.

Chemu, who was the 2021 semi-finalist of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) gained 32 points to win the final contest, over OLAMS SHS, gained 22 to occupy the second position, while Methodist Day SHS (MEDASS) was adjudged, third with nine points.

The four rounds quiz which was administered by Mrs Rachel Annor, the NSMQ’s Regional Quiz Mistress for Eastern, Oti, and Volta Regions, and a tutor at the Okuapeman SHS also saw Presbyterian Secondary School, Tema, and Manhean Secondary Technical School participating at the various contests and dropping out.

Mr Yohane Amarh Ashitey, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, who addressed the students encouraged them to take their study in science and mathematics seriously to achieve their career dreams in the future.

Mr Ashitey said the initiative aimed at helping schools in the Metropolis to reach the FNSMQs finals, and possibly win the national contest to improve upon the performance of Chemu who last year defeated St Augustine’s College to reach the semi-finals of the contest.

He said the Tema Metro Sciences and Mathematics Quiz Contest is also another means to offer schools in Tema the drive to research and practise to make a significant impact at the national level.

Mrs Bernice Ofori, Tema Metropolitan Director of Education, on her part, stated that the quiz was organized to stimulate scientific and mathematical thinking, while improving the teaching and learning of mathematics and science in the schools in the metropolis.

Mrs Ofori added that it was also to bring awareness to learners and facilitators about the importance of science in human daily life and to encourage people by popularising the use of Science and Technology through innovation.

She said essentially, it was to incite science and mathematics teachers to employ the best pedagogical approach coupled with some effective practical strategies to teach the subjects with the aim of demystifying the fear or phobia around them.

Mrs Ofori indicated that the TMA, and the Education Directorate in partnership with the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), were intensifying efforts to provide more opportunities and platforms to make the teaching and learning of science, mathematics, and technology fascinating and fun for societal benefit.

While expressing the conviction that the Metro Science and Mathematics Quiz would be held annually, she appealed for sponsorship from all stakeholders to ensure the main objective of the quiz was realized.