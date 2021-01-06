The maiden tour of the ‘Total-One-Day Tour’ by the Total Marketing and Tours Limited, organizers of the trip has taken off successfully.

The tour, which started from the Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC) went through the historical European Town in Sekondi through to Enam, Ase, Essikado, Ngeresia, Essipong Stadium, Sekondi College, Inchaban Market and stopped on the Beposo Bridge to take a glance at the River Pra.

The tour was further extended to Komenda Junction, Eguafo Agona to Dwenase and ended up in the forest village of Wasa Akutuase in the Wassa East District of the Western Region where the tourists visited the St Charles Catholic Church, as well as the Coconut, Rubber and the Oil Palm plantations and were briefed by opinion leaders on the Government’s forest resources.

Cocoa beans management at the community level was displayed to the amazement of the tourists some of whom had never seen a cocoa in its raw form before.

The maiden tour of the ‘Total-One-Day Tour’ attracted 17 tourists made up of children, senior high school (SHS) students, university students and four professionals and private businessmen.

Mr Fred McBruce, a Director at the Total Marketing and Tours Limited commenting on the success of the maiden tour offered to give the St Charles Catholic Church a new facelift by painting the inside and outside of the Church whilst providing a new billboard for the Church.

He indicated that it was the hope of the company to undertake over thirty of such educational and business initiative tours to generate interest towards rural living and to provide rural communities the opportunity to be showcased to the world.

Mr McBruce announced that the next trip of the tour would be held in the third week of January 2021 where they expect more people to come on board.