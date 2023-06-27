Maiden Women Entrepreneurs Summit to be held in Volta Region

A summit of women entrepreneurs across the Volta Region would be one of the major activities outlined for the sixth edition of the Volta Trade and Investment Fair which would be held later this year.

The maiden summit, according to the organisers, would bring entrepreneurs from across the region and beyond aimed at sharing business ideas, networking, as well as discussing ways they could contribute to the region’s transformative development agenda.

Mr Dela Gadzanku, Volta, Oti and the Eastern Regional Chairman of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) made the disclosure after a meeting with some financial institutions in the Volta Region.

Mr Gadzanku said the Fair, under the theme “Leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Agreement to Promote Local Economic Development” would be organised by the AGI with support from the Volta Regional Coordinating Council with an expected number of over 300 exhibitors from Ghana and other African countries.

He said the move would further ensure businesses in the region are exported to other African countries and beyond and “exploring all available opportunities to help boost business fortunes of women entrepreneurs for positive growth”

Mr Gadanku also added that the move could provide innovative solutions to existing problems in various industries.

“They often bring different perspectives, insights, and ideas to their businesses that can help drive growth and innovation.”

The Sixth Volta Trade and Investment Fair would commence from November 26 to December 10 where business owners, diplomats, and others from the diaspora would be participating.