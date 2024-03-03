Main venue for 13th African Games in Ghana Commissioned

Ghanaian Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia on Friday commissioned the main venue for the 13th African Games to be held in Ghana this month.

With an 11,000-seat capacity, the University of Ghana Sports Stadium has facilities for all track and field events. The stadium will also host the opening and closing ceremonies of the Games.

Bawumia said that when Ghana received the green light to host the Games, it had inadequate infrastructure, which placed enormous responsibility on the country to build more infrastructure to make the dream of hosting its first-ever African Games possible.

He said it took hard work and dedication for the country to construct the necessary infrastructure and be ready to host the Games just a week away.

“The commissioning of the University of Ghana Sports Stadium is another giant step by Ghana, which indicates our preparedness to host the African Games in just a few days,” Bawumia said.

In February, Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commissioned a major sports complex for the Games.

The 13th African Games will kick off next Friday in the Ghanaian capital of Accra, with the coastal city of Cape Coast hosting some of the events.