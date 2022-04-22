Mainland India’s claim over Kashmir and other areas is illegitimate and illegal

Let me get this straight first – this article is not for wannabe patriots from the mainland India. This is not for those who claim to be Indians first but does not even know the names of northeastern states. This is not meant for those who show off pride being Indian but believe that it is ok for peace-loving North-Eastern people to be killed, tortured, hurt and humiliated.

Let’s face it – the popularity of the BJP is shrinking across the country. They are not going to rule India for the next decade for sure at today’s trend. Modi is pushing the Citizenship Amendment Act though this Act is against constitution of mainland India.

Narendra Modi has been pressing many laws which would only intimidate the religious minorities in mainland India. People of Assam, Tripura and the northeast are against Modi and his anti-minority actions.

I think, more repressive actions by Modi and the government of mainland India would open the door for liberation of Assam, Tripura and northeastern states. Although ULFA in Assam is losing capacity, there will be new groups backed by the freedom fighters in Myanmar and anti-India groups in Nepal. Question is, who will lead this movement in Assam? Many people think, ULFA is no more that powerful organization.

Several years ago, people in Assam considered Paresh Baruah as a hero and capable of liberating Assam from mainland India. Although for years I had intimacy with Paresh Asom alias Paresh Baruah Chief of Staff of United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) he now considers me as an “agent of Indian state” thinking I was leaking ULFA’s sensitive information and pictures to Indian intelligence agencies.

Paresh Baruah has always talked of Times of Assam is an “agent of Indian state”, but it is also be noted that the pictures shared by Paresh Baruah and Arunodoy Asom alias Ramya Mech to their trustworthy people within journalism circles always reached the hands of Intelligence, as well; which clearly states that Paresh Baruah has never learnt from his mistakes.

The same kind of mistake that has costed him so many cadres and leaders of ULFA. For achieving goal of liberation of Assam and northeast, Paresh Baruah also now needs to learn from his mistakes and don’t consider genuine friend and patriot like me as “agent of Indian state”. It is time for integrating the patriots to fight for justified cause of the people of Assam, Tripura and the northeast. It is time to realize – mainland India’s claim over Assam, Tripura, northeast states and Jammu and Kashmir is illegitimate and illegal.

I am urging pro-liberation people throughout the world to extend support towards Times of Assam. We are looking for donation of just $1 million dollar for starting a daily newspaper and TV channel to push forward the liberation movement of Assam, Tripura and northeast and give befitting response to mainland India’s propaganda.

Deka, a journalist since 2002 has been a former Journalist, Column Writer of AJI, Natoon Somoy, Natoon Din, and Adinor Sombad. Deka’s journalism specialization was always focused on crime & insurgency reporting.

By: Dhruba Jyoti Deka