“Maintain Cape Coast Stadium or risk playing on neutral ground” – FIFA to Ghana

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has asked the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to maintain the Cape Coast Sports Stadium as venue for the 2022 World Cup qualifier or risk playing on a neutral ground.

The GFA wrote to the FIFA to request for a change of venue to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi following the National Sports Authority’s decision to use the Cape Coast Stadium for Independence Day celebration on March 6, however, the world governing body rejected the GFA’s proposal.

Ghana is yet to decide on a venue for the Ghana-Nigeria first leg encounter.

FIFA in a letter to the GFA on Wednesday, February 2, said, “Besides, please note Kumasi Sports Stadium is currently non-homologated by CAF to host international matches, since it has been under renovations and no CAF inspection was conducted to the stadium to re-assess the level of stadium compliance.

“Considering the above, the request of change of venue is not accepted, hence the match Ghana vrs Nigeria for the playoff round of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Africa qualifiers should be maintained at the Cape Coast Stadium.

“In case your association reiterate the position to change the venue since there is no other approved venue in Ghana, your national team would be requested to play its upcoming match in an approved stadium outside its territory and the venue must be selected from among the stadiums approved by CAF.”

The Black Stars would engage the Super Eagles on Wednesday, March 23.