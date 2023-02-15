Maintain good educational records – Students urged

Assistant Superintendent of Immigration (ASI) Boampong Kwaku Jnr of the Oti Regional Command, Ghana Immigration Service, has urged students to strive to obey rules and regulations while in school.

He said students who had bad records while in school tend to be affected by their own records in future endeavours like progressing academically or seeking job opportunities.

ASI Boampong addressing students at Oti Technical Senior High School, urged them to desist from criminal acts or behaviors which were capable of jeopardising their future careers.

He said the Immigration Service or any security services for instance, took into consideration records of recruits, while they were in school during their recruitment processes.

ASI Boampong said the core mandate of the Service was to check the movement of immigrants and emigrants at borders, airports, and the country.

He urged the students to join the “if you see something, say something” campaign to help combat activities of extremist groups.

ASI Boampong said requirements for entry into the Service included being a Ghanaian, having a free criminal record, should not be more than 25 years, and not having a tattooed body.

Assistant Superintendent of Immigration (ASI), Verina Mariam Ablekpe, also from the Command, admonished the students to be focused, determined, and courageous if they had plans of joining the Service.

She said in order to curtail the activities of extremist groups in the Sahel Regions, students or Ghanaians ought to report people with malicious intent or suspicious characters, especially traffickers to any of the security services.

Miss Janet Akua Kakraba, Assistant Headmistress Domestic, expressed gratitude to the resource people and facilitators on behalf.

Mr Clement Kwesi Mamadu, the Krachi East Municipal Director of NCCE, urged the students to pay attention to the advice and always be law abiding.

He said the engagement was organised by the Commission to equip and encourage the students.

A total of 550 students from the school benefitted from the engagement.