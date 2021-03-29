Reverend John Asare, the Presiding Pastor of the Kotokrom Calvary Baptist Church in the Sunyani Municipality has urged the general public to ensure peace in all their endeavours.

He said most diseases occurred as a result of resentment harboured for a long period which manifests into sickness and death.

Rev. Asare noted if the public could unite and live peacefully with each other, the increasing rate of heart attacks will reduce drastically.

Speaking at the climax of a three-day revival programme under the theme “Christ revealed in me”, he indicated that living at peace each with each other builds up the body of Christ.

Rev. Asare cautioned the general public to refrain from using offensive utterances and verbal abuses towards each other but rather use words that could motivate one another in the society.

He asked the people not to be an instrument of argument, conflict and chaos to disrupt the peace in the communities.

Rev. Asare, therefore, pleaded with all religious bodies to comply with the health and safety protocols by washing their hands under running water, maintaining social distancing and wearing nose mask at the church premises and all other public places in the coming Easter festivity.

Reverend Stephen Owusu Badu, Founder of Global Jesus Outreach Ministry at Obuasi admonished the youth to desist from promiscuity to prevent Sexually Transmitted Diseases, saying engaging in ungodly acts such as fornication, adultery and harbouring of bitterness attract the wrath of God.

He entreated them to feed and nourish their soul with the word of God.