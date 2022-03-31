Maintain The Technical Team – President Akufo-Addo Charges GFA

President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo has charged the Ghana Football Association (GFA), to maintain the current technical team of the Black Stars.

He hoped that the technical team led by Dortmund’s Otto Addo, would be maintained to oversee Ghana’s participation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The senior national football team, Black Stars, booked a ticket to this year’s World Cup on Tuesday, March 29, after drawing 1-1 with Nigeria in Abuja.

The team was welcomed by the President at the Seat of the President where the President asked the leadership of the GFA to keep the current team united.

He said, “I’m hoping that the technical team that has been put together for these two matches would at least take us through the World Cup. I told the coach that he should be careful when he came to Ghana; that he could be kidnapped here, and we’ll make it difficult for him to go back to Germany and to Dortmund”.

He added “But I hope that Mr. Okraku, you’ll do whatever you can to keep this team together, at least until Qatar. Then afterwards, we can take the long-term decision”.

Ghana would be participating in her fourth World Cup appearance and would know her opponents for the Group stages after the draw on Friday, April 1, 2022.