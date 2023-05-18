Maintenance of safety precautions is key to prevention of industrial disaster – Ahafo NADMO

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) of the Ahafo Region under the guidance of the Regional Director, Collins Osei Bonsu. They embarked on monitoring and compliance exercises in the Tano South Municipality. The officers visited companies like fuel stations, gas stations, sawmills, hotels and sachet water-producing facilities at Bechem, Takyimantia and Derma.

The Director of Operations for Ahafo Nadmo, Mutala Mohammed advised the various companies that, it is very imperative to put out proper safety measures to protect their firms than to let their negligence cause man-made disasters which can heavily affect the facilities beyond repairs.

“I am highly disappointed that all the sawmills we visited were not complying with the safety measures. The workers were not wearing safety boots, safety hand gloves and safety spectacles which can save them from an emergency calamity.

The positioning of the emergency assembly point was nothing to write home about however I have tasked the respective managers to provide all the necessary safety equipment to their workers as soon as possible because we shall come back for another monitoring.”- Director of Operations Ahafo Nadmo.

The Head of the Rapid Response Unit for Ahafo Nadmo, Abdulai Bawa also stated emphatically that “NADMO’s vision is to build a disaster resilient Ghana of which Ahafo region is not exempted therefore, we are poised to ensure that all safety precautions are in place to help protect lives and properties.

We shall not relent on educating the public from preparedness to response, recovery, prevent misfortunes, create awareness in prone communities and institutions on all disaster types, especially industrial disaster.” Abdulai Bawa stressed. The Nadmo operations team educated the various institutions within Bechem and its environs on a professional approach to disaster management systems.

Source: Francis Agyapong Nimpong

