Effective management of maize lethal necrosis (MLN), a pervasive viral disease affecting the cereal, has reduced seed production losses from 33 percent to 16 percent in the last four years, boosting supply of the product in the Eastern African region, experts noted.

The better management of the disease has thus saved 17 percent of seeds initially lost to the disease that led to maize deficit in Kenya, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Tanzania and Uganda.

Samuel Angwenyi, MLN project coordinator at African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF), said that different approaches are being deployed simultaneously to combat the disease in the region.

“Challenges brought about by pests and diseases such as fall armyworm (FAW), striga weed and MLN require integrated management strategies to provide lasting and impactful solutions,” said Angwenyi in a statement recently.

He stated that a surge of new pests and diseases like FAW and MLN threaten to cause damages worth billions of dollars at a time when farmers in the region are beginning to embrace new technologies, innovate and increase productivity to improve their livelihoods.

Angwenyi observed that farmers using MLN tolerant varieties are recording additional yields of over five tons per hectare in addition to increased grain production estimated at about 1,600 U.S. dollars per hectare.

The MLN disease has been effectively controlled in some developed countries through strategies that combine tolerant varieties, crop rotation, and introduction of maize free seasons to reduce the insect vector pressure that transmits the disease.

However, in eastern Africa, the epidemic is aggravated by little access to MLN tolerant maize varieties by farmers and year-round cultivation of maize, allowing transmission via insect vectors.

At least 160 firms are producing maize seeds across the region as MLN is managed, guaranteeing production of the staple.