Maj.Mahama: Assemblyman’s intention was not to kill

Chief Inspector Samuel Agyarkwa, the investigator in the trial involving the alleged murderers of the late Major Maxwell Mahama, says Mr William Baah, the Assemblyman, mobilised the mob to attack the deceased.

He told an Accra High Court that, Mr Baah was the one, who mobilised the mob from the Area to pursue the late Major Mahama.

But Mr George Bernard Shaw, Counsel for some of the accused persons, disagreed, saying he had asked the mob to accompany him to verify an information he (Baah) had received.

In a cross-examination, the Counsel said, “my client only asked them to accompany him and did not instruct them to come with weapons.”

The Counsel said at no time did the Assemblyman instruct anyone to kill the late Major.

Mr Agyarkwa, the 14th prosecution witness, said the attack on the late Major started when, the Assemblyman left the scene to report the incident of armed robbery to the Police at Dieso.

Asked, whether he knew the role of Assemblymembers, the witness said he did not know the role of assemblymember in the community.

The Counsel suggested to the witness that it was because of his role in the Security Council of the Assembly that he mobilised the people to verify any information he received from a snail seller about a man in possession of a gun in the area.

The witness said the Assemblyman was one of the respected persons in the Area and people looked up to him.

Asked whether it was normal for the Assemblyman to report to the Police about the armed man, he said that was in order but that was not what Mr Baah did regarding the case.

The case was adjourned to February 7, 2022, for further continuation.

Fourteen persons are standing trial at an Accra High Court over the killing of Major Mahama, who was an officer of the 5th Infantry Battalion, at Burma Camp.

The late Major was on duty at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region when on May 29, 2017, some residents allegedly mistook him for an armed robber and lynched him.

The mob had allegedly ignored his persistent plea that he was an officer of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The accused persons are: William Baah, the Assemblymember of Denkyira Obuasi, Bernard Asamoah, alias Daddy, Kofi Nyame, aka Abortion, Akwasi Boah, Kwame Tuffour, Joseph Appiah Kubi, Michael Anim and Bismarck Donkor.

The rest are: John Bosie, Akwasi Baah, Charles Kwaning, Emmanuel Badu, Bismarck Abanga and Kwadwo Anima.