Maj. Mahama trial: Kofi Nyame to open defence

Kofi Nyame, one of the alleged murderers of Major Maxwell Mahama, will on October 18, 2021, open his defence in the mini-trial in the ongoing case.

Mr Theophilus Donkor, Counsel for Nyame, was supposed to open his defence initially but could not do so, which he attributed to his inability to have access for conference with his client.

The Court, presided over my Madam Mariama Owusu, a Supreme Court Judge, sitting as an additional High Court Judge, asked the Counsel to prepare and open defence on behalf of Nyame.

The mini trial was as a result of objections from the Defence Counsel to the tendering of some cautioned and charged statements taken from Nyame.

Fourteen persons are standing trial at an Accra High Court over the killing of Major Mahama, who was an officer of the 5th Infantry Battalion, at Burma Camp.

The late Major was on duty at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region when on May 29, 2017, some residents allegedly mistook him for an armed robber and lynched him.

The mob had allegedly ignored his persistent plea that he was an officer of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The accused persons are: William Baah, the Assemblymember of Denkyira Obuasi, Bernard Asamoah alias Daddy, Kofi Nyame aka Abortion, Akwasi Boah, Kwame Tuffour, Joseph Appiah Kubi, Michael Anim and Bismarck Donkor.

The rest are John Bosie, Akwasi Baah, Charles Kwaning, Emmanuel Badu, Bismarck Abanga and Kwadwo Anima.