Maja Media and Wisdom Boxing Promotions To Introduce E-Boxing

One of the projects that Nshona Rave intend to develop is (E boxing) matchup putting the digital likeness of Muhammed Ali against other boxing legends and icons.

The real-time simulations will feature results based on data modelling to create virtual fights exclusively broadcast realistic, computer-generated digital likeness for global and commercial applications.

Nshoa Rave is here to stay and to merged Music, Food & boxing together in one night.

Nshona Rave is focused on the youth and the rising stars and they also here for the under-dog within the entertainment and sports world says the CEO Victor Kyerematen.

Nshona Rave Festival will become the premier sports entertainment brand in Ghana. The brand will become a powerful platform for discovering and developing Ghana’s young rising stars.

The Big Event will take place at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Friday Dec 22nd, 2023

Story : Augustus Dodoo