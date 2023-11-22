Maja Media and Wisdom Boxing Promotions To Introduce E-Boxing

Nshona Rave
Nshona Rave

One of the projects that Nshona Rave intend to develop is (E boxing) matchup putting the digital likeness of Muhammed Ali against other boxing legends and icons.

The real-time simulations will feature results based on data modelling to create virtual fights exclusively broadcast realistic, computer-generated digital likeness for global and commercial applications.

Nshoa Rave is here to stay and to merged Music, Food & boxing together in one night.

Nshona Rave is focused on the youth and the rising stars and they also here for the under-dog within the entertainment and sports world says the CEO Victor Kyerematen.

Nshona Rave Festival will become the premier sports entertainment brand in Ghana. The brand will become a powerful platform for discovering and developing Ghana’s young rising stars.

The Big Event will take place at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Friday Dec 22nd, 2023

Story : Augustus Dodoo

Story : Augustus Dodoo

