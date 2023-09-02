Major Boakye-Djan (RTD) dies at age 81

The Abrofohene family in the Jaman South District of the Bono Region has announced the death of Osahene Major Kojo Boakye-Djan (RTD), who was the official spokesperson of the erstwhile Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC).

Mr. Godfred Boakye-Djan, a nephew of Major Boakye-Djan (RTD) and Press Secretary to the Abrohene Family, told the Ghana News Agency in Tema that he died at age 81 on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at the 37 Military Hospital.

He said until his death, he was the Abusiapayin of the family, adding that the family will announce other details in due time.

He added that all necessary arrangements would be duly communicated to the public after consultations and meetings.

In March 2022, the military cum politician launched his book title, “Beyond Fear and Power”, which was authored by Mr. Korletey Jorbua Obuadey and captured his pioneering journey from the village to the city and back.”

Major Boakye-Djan (RTD) worked as a journalist with the Daily Graphic and Ghanaian Times and was also the D Company Commander of the fifth Battalion of Infantry prior to the June 4, 1979, coup d’état in Ghana.