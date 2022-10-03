Major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics benefits whole world

By He Yin

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 2012, under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics has made vigorous and determined endeavors and achieved comprehensive and historic progress.

The vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind serves as a great banner pointing the way forward for our times and humanity; high-quality construction of the Belt and Road injects important impetus into the development of participating countries; the Global Development Initiative guides the international society to revitalize global development; and the Global Security Initiative provides comprehensive schemes for the world to cope with international security challenges.

China in the new era always considers its own growth in the context of the common development of all humanity and binds the interests of its people to the common interests of all peoples across the world. It firmly stands on the right side of history and the progressive side of mankind. Following a path of peace and development, the country is benefiting the world and winning support from the people.

The greatness of a cause lies not only in that it is just and massive, but that it is not smooth sailing. An important reason for China’s having made remarkable achievements in diplomacy in the new era is that it has played an important role in guiding the international community to tide over difficulties and jointly move forward in the changing world.

Over the past 10 years, the world has been faced with a grave and complex international situation and unprecedented external risks and challenges. The international balance of power is undergoing profound adjustments; unilateralism, protectionism, hegemonism, and power politics are posing greater threats to world peace and development; the backlash against globalization is growing. The world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation.

At the critical historical juncture, China is facing up to challenges. It champions opening up over isolation, pursues mutual benefit instead of zero-sum games, and stands up for fairness and justice. It always injects positive energy into the promotion of world peace and development.

Proposing the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, China in the new era is leading the international society to grasp the trend of history and pave a path that leads to bright prospects.

The vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind complies with the fact that the interlinking and interdependence between countries is more frequent and intimate than ever before, charting the course for the world that is currently at a crossroads.

Since the vision was put forward, China has constantly enriched its connotation. The country is committed to building a new type of international relations based on mutual respect, equity, justice and win-win cooperation, as well as an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security, and common prosperity. China’s proposal to build a community with a shared future in multiple fields has expanded international consensus on the major vision and played a larger role in promoting human progress.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres once said that the purpose of practicing multilateralism is to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

China in the new era actively puts into practice the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind. It is maintaining world peace and development with concrete actions, steering the world toward a brighter future.

Actions are important to build a community with a shared future for mankind. Over the past 10 years, China has actively participated in the reform and development of the global governance system. It has worked to safeguard the international system centered on the UN, the international order underpinned by international law, and the basic norms of international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. China has upheld and practiced true multilateralism, and worked actively to make economic globalization more open, inclusive, balanced, and beneficial for all.

China has played a constructive role in the political resolution of regional and international hotspot issues, and it has been a positive force on issues such as climate change, poverty reduction, counterterrorism, cyber security, and regional security. In combating COVID-19, China has engaged in international cooperation and launched the largest global emergency humanitarian operation since the founding of the People’s Republic, providing supplies, medical support, and vaccine assistance for many countries, especially developing countries, and engaging in vaccine cooperation with a number of them.

Today, the country is more and more recognized as a promoter of world peace, contributor to global development, and upholder of the international order. The international society believes that China’s development is a great cause that promotes human progress.

“Our world is full of both hope and challenges. We should not give up on our dreams because the reality around us is too complicated; we should not stop pursuing our ideals because they seem out of our reach,” said general secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee.

Currently, the impacts of major changes and a pandemic unseen in a century are being combined, and factors of instability, uncertainty and insecurity are increasing in the international situation. Despite it, peace and development remain the unchanging theme of the times, the aspiration of people across countries for a better life remains unchanged, and the historical mission for the international community to pursue solidarity and win-win cooperation remains unchanged.

On the new journey, China will keep working with the international society to build great synergy through win-win cooperation, overcome the various challenges along the way, and march toward the goal of building a community with a shared future for mankind.