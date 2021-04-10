(dpa) – The head of Hamburg port in northern Germany says the “normal flow” of traffic has resumed in Europe’s third-biggest freighter terminal, after the vital Suez Canal shipping route was temporarily blocked by a stuck cargo ship.

“From next week we expect the place to be full,” port chief Joerg Pollmann told dpa. The number of berths is limited as always, “but according to all the information we have for the next 10 days, we can still assume a normal flow,” he said.

“A traffic jam in the port of Hamburg is not foreseeable at the moment,” he added.

The seven-day blockage of the Suez Canal by the 400-metre-long Ever Given at the end of March had not affected operations, he said. Pollmann stressed that not all ships wanted to go to Hamburg immediately.

The almost 400 freighters that were previously stuck in the Suez traffic jam were set to travel all over the world, Pollman explained, meaning no one place was particularly