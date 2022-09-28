The Minister for Roads, and Highways, Mr. Kwasi Amoako-Atta has indicated the government’s preparedness to fix major highways in the country.

According to him, it was the intention of the government to dualize the highways in a bid to ease traffic congestion and facilitate the movement of goods and services.

Mr. Amoako-Atta gave the assurance when he toured parts of the Western Region to inspect on-going works on some major highways.

He was accompanied by the Western Regional Minister, Mr.Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Chief Directors at the Ministry of Roads and Highways and Urban Roads Department in Accra.

The Minister first inspected on-going works on the TakoradNSOC001

Social Inspection Roads

Government rolls out major road infrastructural project in Western Region

By P.K.Yankey

Nkroful (W/R), Sept 28, GNA-The Minister for Roads, and Highways, Mr. Kwasi Amoako-Atta has indicated the government’s preparedness to fix major highways in the country.

According to him, it was the intention of the government to dualize the highways in a bid to ease traffic congestion and facilitate the movement of goods and services.

Mr. Amoako-Atta gave the assurance when he toured parts of the Western Region to inspect on-going works on some major highways.

He was accompanied by the Western Regional Minister, Mr.Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Chief Directors at the Ministry of Roads and Highways and Urban Roads Department in Accra.

The Minister first inspected on-going works on the Takoradi to Sekondi dual carriage asphaltic road, the Agona-Tarkwa road, the PTC interchange which are at various stages of completion.

He commended the consultant, Mr. Charles Woode, for the progress of work so far and impressed upon him, to do quality work.

The Minister reminded him to ensure that property destroyed for the expansion was compensated for.

For his part, the consultant assured the Minister of his resolve to ensure that the project was executed within the stipulated period.