The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Tuesday.

IN THE UNITED STATES

The S&P 500 Index opened at 3,166.44 points, down 13.28 points, or 0.42 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened at 26,172.01 points, down 115.02 points, or 0.44 percent.

The Nasdaq Composite Index opened at 10,412.46 points, down 21.19 points, or 0.20 percent.

IN EUROPE

The DAX Index opened at 12,665.00 points, down 68.45 points, or 0.54 percent.

The FTSE 100 Index opened at 6,285.94 points, up 0.00 points, or 0.00 percent.

The Paris CAC 40 opened at 5,054.04 points, down 27.47 points, or 0.54 percent.

IN ASIA

The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 3,345.34 points, up 12.46 points, or 0.37 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed at 13,163.98 points, up 222.26 points, or 1.72 percent.

The Hang Seng Index closed at 25,975.66 points, down 363.50 points, or 1.38 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed at 6,012.90 points, down 1.70 points, or 0.03 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average closed at 22,614.69 points, down 99.75 points, or 0.44 percent.

The Straits Times Index closed at 2,661.42 points, down 28.19 points, or 1.05 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index closed at 2,164.17 points, down 23.76 points, or 1.09 percent. Enditem

